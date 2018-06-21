Billy R. Tarter
1936-2018
Savannah, Missouri- Billy Ray Tarter, 82, Savannah formerly of Cameron, MO passed away on June 19, 2018.
Billy was born on January 15, 1936 in Mabel, Missouri to Grant and Edith (Arthur) Tarter. They preceded him in death.
Survivors: wife, Ruth of the home; daughter, Rebecca Tarter, Cameron; sister, Nancy (Max) Shelman, Cameron; 3 grandsons; 6 great-grandchildren and 2 nieces.
Services: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 2-3:00 PM, prior to the service. Cremation to follow service. Inurnment at a later date in Cameron Memory Gardens. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
