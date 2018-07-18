Clear

Cameron, Missouri- Billy W. Farmer, 69, Cameron, formerly of St. Joseph, MO passed away on July 15, 2018.
Billy was born on April 11, 1949 in Hardin, Missouri to Albert and Alice (Phillips) Farmers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Farmer.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors: Jennifer Farmer, Hamilton, MO; sister, Linda Williams, Atlantic, IA; brother, Kenny Farmer, Atlantic, IA; step-daughter, Jessica Vandevender, China; many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Farmer has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Inurnment at a later date in Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

