Julia Louise Welborn (Williams) March 25th, 1949 -September 30th, 2018

J. Louise Welborn

1949-2018

Stewartsville, Missouri- Julia Louise Welborn, Stewartsville, Missouri passed away on September 30th, 2018 and joined her loved ones in heaven, her mother and father Velma (Meinke) Williams and William Roger Williams, her brother Bill Williams and her sister-in-law Mona Williams. Louise was born 69 years ago on March 25th, 1949 in Trenton, Missouri.

Louise shared her love and caring wherever she was. She was known for her laughter, positive attitude, intelligence and making friends everywhere. Her career included leadership positions in banking at Mercantile Bank, Community America, Citizens Bank &Trust, and UMB. She finished her career with her dream job, Senior Philanthropic Advisor at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, where she was able to help so many organizations and individuals create charities that, in turn, have helped so many more in need.

Her career was second only to her family, friends and church. Louise had the best family and friends who loved her very much as she loved them. She also loved the church and was currently attending the Culbertson United Methodist Church in Stewartsville, MO., where she sometimes played the piano during services.

Music was very important to Louise. She was blessed with a true musical talent and loved to play the piano and sing. She especially liked church music but also liked show tunes. Whenever she had time she would fill the room with the sound of angels.

The world will never be the same without her. She leaves behind a loving husband, Charlie Welborn, Three loving children; son, Tim and wife, Laurie Key, daughter, Tammy and husband, Kris Ockenfels and son, Tom Key; grandchildren; Erin and Harrison Key, and Ally and Kade Ockenfels. She also leaves behind loving siblings: brother, Max and wife, Nancy Williams, sister, Rosemary and husband, Ron Searcy, sister, Lee Ann and husband, Rex Searcy, and brother, Jim Williams.

Louise brightened all the lives she touched; spreading joy, laughter, and fun. She was truly a people person and a leader who helped to bring out the best in those she knew. She will be missed.

Memorial Service: 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Cameron United Methodist Church with visitation from 1-3:00 PM, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the “Louise Welborn Memorial Fund” In care of – The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, 1055 Broadway Blvd., Suite 130, Kansas City, MO 64105. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.