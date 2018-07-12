Scroll for more content...

Wathena, Kansas - Lloyd “Roger” Ruhnke, 76 years old passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, Mo., with his children and grandchildren at his side.Roger was born on March 14, 1942 in Troy, Kansas to Lloyd Rueben Ruhnke & Opal Jeanette (Monroe) Ruhnke.Roger served in the US Navy and then moved to Wathena, Ks. He made his living as an Electrician and was a Farmer all of his life. Roger enjoyed hunting and had traveled to Colorado many times to Elk hunt. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Cassidy of St. Joseph, Mo. & sister Linda Clary of Troy, Ks.; son-in-law Marvin Ross of Troy, Ks.Survivors include his 3 daughters, De (Rick) Ashworth, WathenaStacy Ruhnke, WathenaNatalie (Brian) Simpson, WathenaGrandchildren: Brianna (Ryan) Wardein, Cheyenne Ward, Ali (Ryan) Johnson, Emily (Sheldon) Hawkins, & Nathan Richter; great-grandchildren: Greyson, Jackson & Eric.Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M., Saturday July 14, 2018 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Ks. Roger will lie in state at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Ks. on Thursday. Friends may view Roger Friday after 9:00 A.M. at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, with visitation: 6-8 PM on Friday evening.Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. Military honor’s under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Wathena American Legion #161, Wathena EMT’S or Doniphan County Ambulance Dist. 1.