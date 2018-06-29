Clear
Rebecca "Becky" Sue Bratcher

Service Information When Saturday, July 7th, 2018 3:30pm Officiating Pastor Tim Harrell Location Crossroads Assembly of God Address 919 N. Harris Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Thursday, February 25th, 1954
Tuesday, June 26th, 2018
Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
