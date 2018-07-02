Rebecca S. Bratcher

1954-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Rebecca "Becky" Sue Bratcher, 68, Cameron, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Redwood Nursing Facility.

Becky 's passion was spending time with her daughter, Priscilla and 2 granddaughters, Mikayla and Madalynn. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling and making memories with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Priscilla and 2 granddaughters Mikayla and Madalynn.

Memorial Service: 3:30PM, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Mary York for a savings account for her grandchildren. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.