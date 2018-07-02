Rebecca S. Bratcher
1954-2018
Cameron, Missouri- Rebecca "Becky" Sue Bratcher, 68, Cameron, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Redwood Nursing Facility.
Becky 's passion was spending time with her daughter, Priscilla and 2 granddaughters, Mikayla and Madalynn. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling and making memories with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Priscilla and 2 granddaughters Mikayla and Madalynn.
Memorial Service: 3:30PM, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Mary York for a savings account for her grandchildren. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Rebecca "Becky" Sue Bratcher, 68, Cameron, Mo
- Rebecca "Becky" Sue Bratcher
- Vaughn George, 68,
- Michael Robert Carey, 68,
- Dorothy Aliene Hankins, 92, of Cameron, Mo.
- John “Jack” William Bourland, 89, Cameron, Mo.
- Billy J. Collier, 82, of Cameron, Mo.
- Steven Bearl Bolinger, 65, of Cameron, Mo.
- Patricia Rosalie Rice, 86, of Cameron, Mo.
- Shirley Annette Wilson, 76, of Cameron, Mo.