Wallace “Wally” James Hunsaker, 71, Cameron

Service Information When Monday, July 23rd, 2018 11:00am Officiating Bishop Ben Anderson Location The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Address 1100 E. Grand Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 9:28 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wallace J. Hunsaker
1946-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Wallace “Wally” James Hunsaker, 71, Cameron, passed away on July 16, 2018.
Wally was born on December 12, 1946 in St. Anthony, Idaho to James and Florence (Meng) Hunsaker. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandchildren.
Wally was a member of the Cameron Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors: 5 daughters, Sandi (Roger) Hahn, Osborn, MO; Valerie (Charles) Robertson, Killeen, TX, Syndee (Steve) Schneider, Shawnee, OK, Kymberly Hunsaker, Harker Heights, TX and Lori (Phil) Walley, Layton, UT; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 Am, Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Cameron Ward Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Hunsaker has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

