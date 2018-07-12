Clear

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

A. Kenneth “Kenny” Sill
1929-2018

A. Kenneth “Kenny” Sill, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Shady Lawn Living Center, Savannah, Missouri.
He was born April 28, 1929, to Cleo Andre and Andrea Marie (Chastel) Sill in Boone, Iowa.
Kenny served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart after he was wounded in combat.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, St. Joseph. Kenny loved fishing, hunting, and watching football. Not only did he always dress like a gentleman, but Kenny was truly a gentle man.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marc E. Sill; wife, Freda A. Sill; parents; brothers, Cleo and Gerald Sill; and sisters, Betty Rein and Doris Bower.
Survivors include children, Gregory L. Sill (Gwen) and Jena K. West-Williamson (Greg), both of St. Joseph; brother, Bob Sill, Henderson, Nevada; wife, Betty Sill; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

