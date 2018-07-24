Scroll for more content...
A.C. was born on March 5, 1932 in Winston, Missouri to Russell and Ina Mae (Reid) Heldenbrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters, 2 sons-in-law, John Yeager and Carl Hullinger; 1 great-grandson and 2 great-granddaughters.
He was a graduate of Winston High School and Trenton Junior College.
A.C. was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.
He was a member of the American Legion Elmer Ellis Post #33 and the Elk’s Lodge BPOE #2615, Cameron.
On February 17, 1956, A.C. married Isabelle “Charlie” Fernandez in Trinidad, Colorado.
Survivors: wife of 62 years, Isabelle “Charlie” Heldenbrand, Cameron; 3 daughters, Theresa Yeager, Columbia, Pam (Allen) Jones, Cameron and Renee Hullinger, Winston, MO; 3 sons, Andy Heldenbrand, Patterson, LA, Marty (Cindy) Heldenbrand, St. Joseph, MO and Brian (Tammy) Heldenbrand, Rolla, MO; sister, Doris Jean (Jack) Creamer, Cameron; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild due in March 2019; many nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 27, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- A.C. Heldenbrand, 86,
- Charlotte L. (Walker) Yocam, 86
- Lawanna Greiner, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Betty Marie Gentry, 86, Hiawatha, Ks.
- Patricia Rosalie Rice, 86, of Cameron, Mo.
- Mary Ann Baker, 86, of Smithville, Mo.
- Carol Lucille Caselman, 86, of Cameron, Mo.
- Barbara Joan Wolfing, 86, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Cameron, Missouri- Rosa Lea Peterson, 86,
- Raymond Howard Burrier Jr, 86, DeKalb, MO,