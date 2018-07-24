Clear

A.C. Heldenbrand, 86,

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 9:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry
Cameron, Missouri- A.C. Heldenbrand, 86, Cameron formerly of Winston, passed away on July 22, 2018 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home, Cameron.
A.C. was born on March 5, 1932 in Winston, Missouri to Russell and Ina Mae (Reid) Heldenbrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters, 2 sons-in-law, John Yeager and Carl Hullinger; 1 great-grandson and 2 great-granddaughters.
He was a graduate of Winston High School and Trenton Junior College.
A.C. was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.
He was a member of the American Legion Elmer Ellis Post #33 and the Elk’s Lodge BPOE #2615, Cameron.
On February 17, 1956, A.C. married Isabelle “Charlie” Fernandez in Trinidad, Colorado.
Survivors: wife of 62 years, Isabelle “Charlie” Heldenbrand, Cameron; 3 daughters, Theresa Yeager, Columbia, Pam (Allen) Jones, Cameron and Renee Hullinger, Winston, MO; 3 sons, Andy Heldenbrand, Patterson, LA, Marty (Cindy) Heldenbrand, St. Joseph, MO and Brian (Tammy) Heldenbrand, Rolla, MO; sister, Doris Jean (Jack) Creamer, Cameron; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild due in March 2019; many nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 27, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
