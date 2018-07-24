Scroll for more content...

Cameron, Missouri- A.C. Heldenbrand, 86, Cameron formerly of Winston, passed away on July 22, 2018 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home, Cameron.A.C. was born on March 5, 1932 in Winston, Missouri to Russell and Ina Mae (Reid) Heldenbrand.He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters, 2 sons-in-law, John Yeager and Carl Hullinger; 1 great-grandson and 2 great-granddaughters.He was a graduate of Winston High School and Trenton Junior College.A.C. was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.He was a member of the American Legion Elmer Ellis Post #33 and the Elk’s Lodge BPOE #2615, Cameron.On February 17, 1956, A.C. married Isabelle “Charlie” Fernandez in Trinidad, Colorado.Survivors: wife of 62 years, Isabelle “Charlie” Heldenbrand, Cameron; 3 daughters, Theresa Yeager, Columbia, Pam (Allen) Jones, Cameron and Renee Hullinger, Winston, MO; 3 sons, Andy Heldenbrand, Patterson, LA, Marty (Cindy) Heldenbrand, St. Joseph, MO and Brian (Tammy) Heldenbrand, Rolla, MO; sister, Doris Jean (Jack) Creamer, Cameron; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild due in March 2019; many nieces and nephews.Services: 2:00 PM, Friday, July 27, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial: Winston Cemetery, Winston, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.