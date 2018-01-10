Aaron M. Hoffman, 79, of St. Joseph, Mo,

Scroll for more content...

Aaron M. Hoffman, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Born in Mountain Home, Idaho, March 2, 1938, he was the youngest of eight children of John and Elizabeth Filley Hoffman. He spent his childhood on the family sheep ranch until the family moved to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1948. He was a 1956 graduate of Benton High School, St. Joseph.Aaron was an entrepreneur and business owner in the St. Joseph area. He and the late Judith A. Litz Hoffman owned and operated Hoffman Delivery for 25 years, located at their gas station at 1202 Jules many of those years. He and Donna J. Blackstock Guernsey Hoffman owned and operated a printing company for 25 years located at 1401 Mitchell Avenue. He was a life-long member of the Community of Christ. He was ordained to priest in 1959 and elder in 1982. He served in a number of bivocational ministry positions including youth minister and pastor at the 17th Street Congregation, St. Joseph, Missouri. He was also active in the Lions Club International serving leadership. As a young father to three sons, his pastimes included repairing the trucks for the delivery service, remodeling the family home, and model railroading. He will be remembered by family and friends as a generous, kind and gentle man.He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Blackstock Guernsey Hoffman, Laverna Village, Savannah, Missouri; sister, Esther Koontz and husband Fred, Baker City, Oregon; three sons, Michael Hoffman and wife Nancy, Lamoni, Iowa, Jeffrey Hoffman and wife Jacqui, Independence, Missouri, and Timothy Hoffman, Donna, Texas, step-daughter Chris McGinnis and husband Rick, St. Joseph, Missouri, and step-son Wayne Guernsey, St. Joseph, Missouri. He is also survived by grandchildren Meredith Sturgis and husband Josh, Whitney Lyons and husband Matt, Alex Hoffman and wife Erica, Tom Hoffman and wife Melissa, Calli Hoffman, step-grandsons Brendan McGinnis and wife Ashly, Patrick McGinnis, and ten great-grandchildren.Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 17th Street Community of Christ, 415 North 17th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 A.M. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.