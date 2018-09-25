Alice Marie Pierceall

August 10, 1960 - September 23, 2018

Alice Marie Pierceall 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018. She was born August 10, 1960 in Columbia, MO, daughter of the late Donna and Paul Brower Jr. She graduated from Gravit Holiness School. She married Wayne on May 30, 1998 and he survives of the home. She worked at Walmart - Mexico, MO in the fabric department. She was very involved in her church and loved to read. She also enjoyed cross stitch, embroidering, quilting, and sewing. Alice was a member of the Keys Christian Fellowship Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and twin sister, Donna Ruth Speckles. Survivors include, husband, Wayne Pierceall of the home. daughter, Karen (Austin) Bovey, Dallas, TX, step daughters, Angela and Isis Dawn, 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, step brother, Paul Brower Jr. sisters, Beverly Brower, Clara (Ryan) Clark, and Paula Brower, and a step sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Memorials are requested to the Alice Pierceall Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or on the online obituary page under funeral funding at www.ruppfuneral.com.