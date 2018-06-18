Allen D. Burkeybile

1953-2018

Allen D.Burkeybile, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018.

He was born November 29, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gilbert and Martha (Hudson) Burkeybile.

Allen married Sharon Eileen Gregory May 21, 1977. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Heritage Church. Allen spent his working career for over 30 years at Wire Rope Corporation.

Allen enjoyed walking, watching TV, and going to Christian concerts. He was a big fan of the KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Green; and brother, Robert Burkeybile.

Additional survivors include sons, James Allen Burkeybile, and Jason Burkeybile (Tami); grandchildren, Elliot and Allister Burkeybile; sister, Mary Martin; brother, Herbert Burkeybile; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.