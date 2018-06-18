Clear

Allen D.Burkeybile, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Wednesday 20 Jun 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Thursday 21 Jun 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:47 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Allen D. Burkeybile
1953-2018

Scroll for more content...

Allen D.Burkeybile, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018.
He was born November 29, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gilbert and Martha (Hudson) Burkeybile.
Allen married Sharon Eileen Gregory May 21, 1977. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Heritage Church. Allen spent his working career for over 30 years at Wire Rope Corporation.
Allen enjoyed walking, watching TV, and going to Christian concerts. He was a big fan of the KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Green; and brother, Robert Burkeybile.
Additional survivors include sons, James Allen Burkeybile, and Jason Burkeybile (Tami); grandchildren, Elliot and Allister Burkeybile; sister, Mary Martin; brother, Herbert Burkeybile; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events