Ann Ramseier, 80, St. Joseph

Visitation will be Saturday June 16 from 3-6pm at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ann Ramseier, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.

She was born March, 5, 1938 to John William "Bill" and Jessie "Eilene" Teeple in Edgerton, Missouri. Ann was part of the first graduating class from North Platte High School in 1956.

Ann served as a Specialist in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

Ann married Frank Ramseier on November 16, 1962 in Miami, Oklahoma. He survives her of the home.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Cindy Davis, St. Joseph, and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, her son Terry Ramseier (Lorrie), St. Joseph, her daughters Marla Ramseier, St. Joseph, and Karla Lewis (Gregg), Wathena, Kansas, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

