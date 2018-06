Scroll for more content...

Anna Marie Rains 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at her home. She was born June 1, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Helen and Samuel Hatfield. She graduated from Lafayette High School Class of 1968, and worked at the Highlander Laundromat as the manager, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling, bingo, the casino, old country music especially Gene Watson, and Conway Twitty. She was a Christian. Anna was preceded in death by husband, James Rains, her parents, brothers, Tommy, David, Joey and Larry Hatfield, and a sister, Linda Wykert. Survivors include, life partner, Phillip Taylor, son, Frank (Tracy) Hatfield, Rosendale, MO, daughter, Heather Mayse, Knoxville, TX, 4 grandchildren: Ryanna Hatfield, Chelsea Mayse, Taylor Mayse, and Mary Mayse, brothers, Gary (Denise) Hatfield and Michael (Rose) Hatfield both of St. Joseph, MO, and a sister, Diane (David) Hopper of St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces & nephews.Funeral services: 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the VFW Post 6760