Anne Miles Fletcher, 90, Omaha, NE, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 9:44 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Anne Miles Fletcher
1928-2018

Anne Miles Fletcher, 90, Omaha, NE, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 in Hospice care.

She was born Anne Marshall Miles, June 3, 1928 in Burlington, VT to John Marshall and Ann Young Miles.

Anne married Roderick W. Fletcher.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Junior League of St. Joseph where she served as Regional Nominating Committee Chairwoman, Missouri Western Foundation Board, Allied Arts Council, Ladies Union Benevolent Association, served as president of Friends of The Library, and also served on the Annual Fund Drive of United Way of Greater St. Joseph. Mrs. Fletcher was a beloved teacher at Everett, Mark Twain and Pershing Schools. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1949.

She enjoyed tennis, golf, travel and The Huskers. Mostly, she enjoyed her family and numerous friends from her childhood in her home town, Lincoln Nebraska and her 60 years in St. Joseph, her true home. She was a devoted wife, loving and constantly encouraging mother and grandmother and a truly remarkable friend to so many in her life. She refused to judge those she loved. Instead, she loved when some couldn’t and others wouldn’t. She always chose unwavering support and selfless compassion.

Mrs. Fletcher was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Peggy Miles O’Connor, husband, Rod, grandson Roderick William Fletcher II (Rew) son, John Miles Fletcher and many of her most cherished friends. She so loved and missed them all.

Survivors include son, William Andrew Fletcher (Andy), Omaha, NE; grandsons Andrew Jackson Fletcher, Columbia Missouri, William Miles Fletcher, Omaha, NE, granddaughter Claire Elizabeth Fletcher, Omaha, NE, sister-in-law, Jane E. Foote, Hastings, NE, four nieces, a nephew and her remaining friends. They will, in turn, miss her immensely.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to First Presbyterian Church, St. Joseph, MO.

