Scroll for more content...

Arend Wallace 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at his home in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born April 2, 1950 in Katwijk aan Zee, Holland, son of Jacoba and Clare Wallace. He was a 1968 graduate of Ladue High School in St. Louis, MO. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Chicago during the Vietnam War. On April 2, 1992 in Union, MO, he married Linda Wilcox. He worked at Tyson as a Sanitation Engineer. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, his animals, reading, cars, architecture, and making things. Arend was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife, Linda Wilcox of the home, son, Howie (Liz Walk) Deal of Gulf Port, MS, daughter, Nicki (Bill) Raymond of Raymore, MO, 4 grandchildren, Brandon Deal, McKenna, Will, and Blake Raymond, aunt, Nies Hasenoot of Florence, OR, 2 brothers, James Michael Wallace of St. Joseph, MO, and Peter John Wallace of Duluth, MN, and 2 nephews, Shawn & Matthew Wallace, and mother in law, Ruth Pritchett, of the home.Funeral service; 9:00 am, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Interment; Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.