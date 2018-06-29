Scroll for more content...

Audrey Decha (Tucker)Audrey Decha, 83, of Platte City Missouri passed away June 28, 2018 at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Audrey was born October 28, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to Velton D. and Angeline Marguerite (Lore) Tucker. She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart High School in New Orleans, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Audrey married Roy A. Decha on March 27, 1954 in New Orleans. She loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; who called their times spent with her as “special days with Gran”. She also enjoyed spending almost every fall at “Atalaya”, the family condo in Mississippi. Audrey was an expert fisherman, a Mardi Gras Queen, and loved shopping, dancing, and singing. She enjoyed tea, and playing Scrabble; and was a Jane Austin Society Member. Audrey was also considered by her friends and family as an awesome Creole cook. She was preceded in death by: her parents; and her son Roy Michael Decha. Audrey is survived by: her husband Roy; her daughters Laura (Mike) Hannon, Therese (Steve) Goldstein, and Adrienne Decha (Roger); daughter in law Janet Decha; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Following cremation, a visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service. The family suggests contributions be given to the AA Kansas City Area Central Office.