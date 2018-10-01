Clear
Audrey M McGuire August 02, 1928 - September 28, 2018

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Monday, October 1, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Calvin Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Audrey M. McGuire 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 2, 1928 in Gentry, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle and William Malson. She graduated from the Albany High School, class of 1946, and married Robert McGuire on Mary 24, 1947. She worked at the Chase Candy Co., Quaker Oats, H.D. Lee, Big Smith, and she was a farm wife. She was a member of King Hill Christian Church, but she also attended the Journey Baptist Church. Audrey was preceded in death by husband, Robert Edward McGuire, her parents, sisters: Norma Jean Wiseman and Viola Benshoof, brothers: James Malson and William Harold Malson. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Monday, October 1, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Calvin Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
