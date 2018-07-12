Barbara Jo McPike, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Barbara was born on November 14, 1931, in St. Joseph to the late Thomas and Inez Hastings.

Barbara married JC McPike at the Patee Park Baptist Church on October 21, 1953. He passed away on February 8, 2007.

Barbara enjoyed shopping and cooking fantastic food. She was a former rodeo queen and won the Miss Perfect 36 pageant. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her brother Thomas Hastings and her grandson Elijah Garrick McPike.

Surviving family includes children Pat McPike (Sherry), Glenda Madsen (Dave), Janessa McPike and Kevin McPike (Sandra); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at our chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday evening, July 11, 2018.

Funeral Service 3:00 PM Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.