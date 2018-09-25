Clear

Barbara Lee (Montgomery) Tommey, 83, Cameron, Mo

Memorial Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Memorial Donations to the Cameron Regional Medical Center Nursing Scholarship. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Barbara L. Tommey
1934-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Barbara Lee (Montgomery) Tommey, 83, Cameron passed away on September 22, 2018 at the Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born on November 9, 1934 in Gower, Missouri to John and Virginia (Poage) Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marlena Wolff and two brothers.
Barbara was a 1952 graduate of Smithville Missouri High School. She also attended Independence School for Nurses, Independence, Missouri, graduating in 1955 with a RN Degree in Nursing.
Barbara married Harold Tommey on May 27, 1956. They were married 62 years and the parents of two sons, Maurice and Mark of Cameron, MO. She also has three grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan and his wife, Taylor and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke.
Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church, Cameron, member of the Major Molly Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and Missouri Nurses Association.
She loved anything yellow, especially yellow roses.
