Benjamin Franklin Pierce, 87, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Benjamin Franklin Pierce, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at his home.He was born April 2, 1930, to Abner Joseph and Beulah Mae (Kerns) Pierce in Easton, Missouri.Benjamin married Carol Kay Cook May 26, 1968. She survives of the home.He was a foreman at Dannon Research Farms for 15 years and a meat cutter at Manning’s Drive-In Supermarket for 30 years. After retirement, his passion turned to full-time farming.Benjamin was 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason at Hemple Lodge #37, A.F. & A.M. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church and the Meat Cutters and Butchers Workman’s Union. Benjamin was also stationed at the Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.He was a regular at Wiedmaier Truck Stop, where he spent years with many good friends. Benjamin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the backbone of his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert C. Pierce; and sister, Glenna Mae Spencer.Survivors include his wife; children, Michael J. Pierce, St. Joseph, Debra Kinsinger (Paul Juba), San Diego, California, and Cindy Jess (Alvin), St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jammie Lawrence (Brad), Tammy Baker, Jill Baker, and Derek Jess (Katie); 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.