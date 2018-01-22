Bernadine M. “Bernie” (Ford) Masters, 84, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Bernadine M. “Bernie” (Ford) Masters, 84, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at her home on the farm in rural Troy, KS. Bernie was born on July 4, 1933, to E.B. and Marie (Ohl) Ford. Bernie married Jack Masters on October 26, 1953, in Doniphan, KS. Jack preceded her on February 11, 2010.

She had worked at a bank in Atchison then went to work at the Doniphan County Treasurer’s Office and retired after 25 years in 2012.

Bernie was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and St. Charles Altar Society of Troy, Happy Times Homemakers, and an avid supporter of the Troy Boosters Club and KSU Wildcats. Baking pies (Pecan) & cookies (Chocolate Chip) was something she perfected and delighted in sharing with many others. She also was a big supporter of Hallmark by way of the 1,000’s of greeting cards she sent to family and friends.

Bernie was also preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Judith Masters, 2 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Loren Edge.

Bernie is survived by her six children – Beth Fischer (Jim) of Falls City, Nebraska;

David Masters (Linda) of Troy;

Cindy Nelthorpe (Mark) of Hemet, California;

Michael Masters (JoAnn) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa;

Pat Masters (Barby) of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia;

Debbie Campbell (Paul) of Overland Park, KS. ;

18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.

A brother, Dennis Ford (Carolyn) of Wathena, KS,

2 sisters, Florence Edge of Omaha, Nebraska;

Kitty Nourie (Robert) of Doniphan, KS.;

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is remembered by many because she was loved by many.

MASS: Monday, January 29, 2018, 10:00 A.M., at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, KS.

Rosary will be held Sunday 3:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy with visitation following. Friends may call after 2:00 Saturday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorials: Jack and Bernadine Masters Memorial Scholarship

or St. Charles Catholic Church