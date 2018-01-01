Bernice Jeanne Boutwell, 77, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Bernice Jeanne Boutwell, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018.She was born March 25, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska to Emil and Bernice (Sempek) Kucirek.Bernice married Richard Boutwell June 20, 1964, he survives of the home.She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, Irish Setter Club of America and a graduate of Creighton University.Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, traveling and loved raising Irish Setters.She was preceded in death by her parents.Additional survivors include daughter, Christine M. Boutwell, M.D. (Ronald Perry), Kansas City, Missouri; son, Michael Alan Boutwell, Kent, Washington; grandchildren, Thomas Alan Boutwell and Robert Michael Boutwell; brothers, Emil James Kucirek, Jr. and William Lee Kucirek.Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Irish Setter Club of America Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.