Betty C. Hailey 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away surrounded by her family Saturday, June 23, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born August 6, 1932 in King City, Missouri. Betty retired from Heartland Health, now Mosaic Life Care, where she served as a baker and nurtured hospital employees and patrons with her homemade baked goods. Throughout her life, she was a talented cook and seamstress. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Wheeler and Hazel Wydick, baby brother, Richard Wheeler, son, Paul Wheeler, and stepdaughter, Kay Muff. She will be lovingly remembered by her 2 daughters, Jan Phillippe and Pat Hailey, son, Jerry (Midge) Hailey, grandchildren: Carissa (Quentin) Phillipe Phipps, Jeremy (Azure) Hailey, Becky Hailey, Lori (Chris) Jackson, Shannon Hailey, Susan (Wayne) Alexander, Carol Jean Ferguson, Jerry Michael Muff, and James Dean Muff, and she will be fondly remembered by her 10 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, with a Celebration of her life to start at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Bradley officiating. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.Read Less