Betty Ellen (Hammersmark) Denton, 83, of Denton, Kansas passed away at her home on September 13, 2018. Betty was born on June 3, 1935 to Reinert and Petra (Knudson) Hammersmark in Horton, Kansas. She graduated from Denton High School in 1953 and worked for Southwestern Bell in Topeka until marrying Jack B. Denton on June 23, 1957. After their marriage they made their home on the family farm in Denton. Betty enjoyed puzzles, quilting, baking, being involved with the Ladies of the Abdallah Shrine Temple, and spending time with family and friends, as well as, traveling with Jack throughout the United States and abroad. She was a member of the Denton United Methodist Church, Cheerio EHU, Sewing Club, a Republican committeewoman, and was the Union Township 4-H Club Leader for many years. She was a 61 year member of the Order of Eastern Star having served as Worthy Matron of the Huron Chapter and District Aide, District # 1 and amazingly held an office consecutively for 60 years in her chapters most recently as chaplain of the Wathena Chapter #413. We celebrate her life and cherish the many memories she created for family and friends over her lifetime. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack of 54 years and a sister Roberta Metzger Kern. She is survived by four daughters, Shari (Warren) Bauman, Wathena, KS; Dee Anna (Jim) Maher, Kansas City, MO; Debbie (Bob) Paulbeck, Overland Park, KS; Jane (Rod Rumpf) Gabriel, St. Joseph, MO; three sons, Jack Bryan Denton, Denton, KS; William (Dawn) Denton, Solomon, KS; and Christopher (Audrey) Denton, Denton, KS; one sister Joan Luthro, Olathe, KS; three sister-in-laws Shirley Reece, Estes Park, CO, Patricia (Patrick) Donaldson, Effingham, KS, and Thelma Denton, Overland Park, KS; twenty grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty’s wish was to be cremated.

A memorial service honoring Betty will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, 2018 followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas. A private joint interment of Betty and Jack will be held at a later date at the Denton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice, Doniphan County 4-H Foundation, or Wathena Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #413 in care of the funeral home. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena is in charge of the arrangements.