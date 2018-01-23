Betty G. Marshall, 87, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Betty G. Marshall, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018.She was born December 27, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Stadler) Weyer.Betty married Galen Ray Marshall November 24, 1949. He preceded her in death September 3, 2016.She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was in Sweet Adeline’s and specifically Strawberry Lace Quartet. Betty worked for the St. Joseph School District for over 35 years, first at Bliss Middle School and eventually retiring from Truman Middle School in 1995.She enjoyed Christmas and spending time with her family, reading and crossword puzzles. Betty loved going camping at Lake Of 3 Fires in Bedford, IA.She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Weyer; and grandson, Bradley Marshall.Survivors include children, Fred Marshall (Jolene), Bo Marshall (Arlene), Paul Marshall (Mona), Greg Marshall (Tina), David Marshall (Lori), and Missy Marshall McDonald; grandchildren, Melanie Marshall Caraway, Ryan Marshall, Daniel Marshall, Melissa Farmer, Sarah Marshall, Kary Weybrew, Shelley Kevin, Kelley McNulty, Daric McNulty, Mason Marshall, Stacey Marshall, Nicole Fox, Natasha Salsbury, Hunter Adams, Ian McDonald; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Moffett (Earl), Golden, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com