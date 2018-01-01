Betty Lea Jones, 92, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, February 2nd at her home.

Betty was born August 11, 1925 in Reading, KS to the late LeRoy and Fern (Fisher) Jacob. On July 25, 1942 she married William O. Jones in Barclay, KS, he passed away November 18, 2011. She moved to St. Joseph, MO when Bill went to serve his country in WWII, living with her sister Alice Morgan. At that time she worked at Westab and Nelly Don. Betty and Bill started Jones Plumbing where she was the bookkeeper. When they started a family, her children became her main focus. She was very active in PTA and was always taking them to school activities. She was an avid crochetier and knitter having done many beautiful afghans. Betty was a member of the of the Brookdale Presbyterian Church where she sang in the Choir.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Carissa Jones; sisters Florine Morlock, Lorraine Barnett, Roe Burns, Alice Morgan, Wanda Lichenstien and brother David Jacob.

Mrs. Jones is survived by 3 sons; Owen L. (Pati) Jones and Rex W. (Cyndi) Jones of St. Joseph and Cecil W. (Melinda) Jones of Dallas, TX; a daughter Frances R. (Joseph) Archdekin of St. Joseph; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Raeann and Jamie McDonald children Mason, Logan and Leah; Scott Jones son, Layne; Tara and Scott Sollars children Austin, Abby and Andrew; Jason Jones; Jessica and Tyler Hausman children, Trey and Layla; Danielle and Dave Holmes; Paige and Matt Schmitt; Adam and Deanna Hargrave; Brandon Hargrave; Crystal and John Linder children Jace, Dayton, Nevaeh and Gavin; Cherie Jones and Serena and Rex W. Jones, II. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday February 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday evening at the chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookdale Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.