Betty Louise Williams April 15, 1926 - September 28, 2018

Funeral Service 9:30AM Thursday, October 4, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation 6:00-8:00PM Wednesday, October 3, at our chapel

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Betty Louise Williams

1926-2018

Betty Louise Williams (Layton), age 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, died peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2018.

Funeral Service 9:30AM Thursday, October 4, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation 6:00-8:00PM Wednesday, October 3, at our chapel.

