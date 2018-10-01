Betty Louise Williams
1926-2018
Betty Louise Williams (Layton), age 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, died peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2018.
Funeral Service 9:30AM Thursday, October 4, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation 6:00-8:00PM Wednesday, October 3, at our chapel.
Related Content
- Betty Louise Williams April 15, 1926 - September 28, 2018
- Faith Boult Coniglio April 19, 1926 - April 16, 2018
- Betty June Shenkner September 18, 1935 - April 08, 2018
- Betty Jean Satchell April 10, 2018
- Rosemarie (Rhodie) Schottel January 11, 1926 - September 27, 2018
- Anna Marie "Annie" Goss December 17, 1926 - April 02, 2018
- Betty Louise Beamon 92, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Eleanor Louise (Smith) Miller February 11, 1928 - September 8, 2018
- Louise L Flora April 25, 1924 - August 31, 2018
- Louise Carol Ragland 1942-2018
Scroll for more content...