Betty Marie Gentry, 86, Hiawatha, Ks.

Betty Marie Gentry, 86, Hiawatha, Kansas formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on January 16, 2018.Betty was born on November 26, 1931 in Lathrop, Missouri to Harry Harold and Opal (Hubbard) Southwick.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Lloyd Gentry; son, David Gentry and brother, Harold Southwick.Betty was a 1949 graduate of Lathrop High School.She married Albert Lloyd Gentry on May 20, 1949 in Cameron, MO.Betty was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She also was on the committee of the First Christian Church Cookbook. Betty enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.Survivors: daughter, Shirley Gentry, Effingham, KS; 2 sons, Terry (Teresa) Gentry, Cameron and Mark (Marcy) Gentry, Effingham, Kansas; sister, Harriett Lacey, Centerton, AR; brother, Jack (Sandy) Southwick, Lawson, MO; 4 grandchildren, Travis (Jen) Gentry, Todd (Sarah) Gentry, Caitlyn Gentry and Erin Gentry; 3 great-grandchildren, Hadley, Case and Brooks.Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 19, 2018 at First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service. Cremation to follow service. Inurnment at a later date in Harlan Cemetery, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donation to the First Christian Church. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.