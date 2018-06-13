Beulah “Bee” Justice, 100, of St. Joseph, MO

Beulah Mae “Bee” Justice

1918-2018

Beulah “Bee” Justice, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at her home.

Bee was born April 1, 1918 in St. Joseph to the late James and Esta Moore. She graduated from Easton High School in 1936.

She married Wayne Justice in 1939. Their marriage was a grand journey of a shared life and love that spanned 69 years, until his death at age 91.

Bee and Wayne started their family in 1941 with the birth of their son, Wayne Justice, Jr. As a young married couple, they were struggling financially so they moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where Wayne found work in a shipyard.

One night, there was a reported possible sighting of a German sub coming into the harbor. As the sirens wailed during the blackout period, Bee decided to join the war effort.

Bee subsequently became a Class A welder on ships. During her years as a welder, they deposited her wages into savings and lived solely on Wayne's earnings.

Wayne volunteered for military service in the US Navy. At that point, Bee returned to her grandmother's home in St. Joseph. Using the funds they had set aside, she purchased three residential rental properties, to begin generating a sustainable income.

When the war ended, Wayne was discharged from the military and returned to St. Joseph. Bee surprised him with the news of her successful real estate speculations.

After World War II, jobs for veterans were scarce. Consequently, Bee and Wayne decided to create their own employment by opening a business. Wayne had worked in bakeries since the age of 7, learning his craft, so they used his talents to found Bee-Wayne Bakery.

The bakery opened in 1950, in the rented side of Herman's Drug Store at 26th & Mitchell. The shop had one glass display case and Bee, would reflect upon their meager start, and laugh that the glass case was even cracked.

In 1954, the couple used their rental real estate as collateral for a loan to build a new facility at 22nd & Charles. They also opened a bakery outlet at 6th & Edmond. The primary location grew so quickly that the outlet was soon discontinued.

Bee-Wayne Bakery was a full-service bakery, always serving freshly baked products. All day-old goods were donated to the Lions Club and delivered to the blind throughout St. Joseph.

Bee and Wayne had three daughters; Linda (1948), Janet (1958), and Joy (1960). The girls worked at the bakery beginning at a young age and continuing through their college years. The Justice family was the epitome of a family owned and operated small business.

Bee-Wayne Bakery prospered for nearly thirty years. The bakery became loved and supported by the community.

Bee and Wayne sold their bakery in 1978 to enjoy their senior retirement years together. Without the dedication, love, and pride of the Justice’s in their business and its products, the bakery failed to thrive under subsequent owners and eventually closed.

Bee and Wayne had always wanted to travel. Upon retirement, they studied humanities at Missouri Western State University to prepare themselves to see the world. They often took their three daughters on trips and cruises, sharing with them the beauty of the world and its various cultures.

Bee was a devoted member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church for fifty-three years. Bee's Sunday School teachers, Bob and Carol Scott, attended to her Christian spiritual needs when she was unable to attend services.

Mosaic Life Care provided hospice service to Bee. She was grateful for the loving kindness of Kathy Lewis, Brittany Clark, Missy Wiedmer, and Scott Jenson.

Bee was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; husband, Wayne Justice, Sr.; and son Wayne Justice, Jr.

Survivors include: daughters, Linda Witham and Janet Justice, St. Joseph; and Joy Justice-Moss and husband Robert, Grove, Oklahoma.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 711 N. 36th St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com