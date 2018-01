Scroll for more content...

Beverly Jane Ryan, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at her home.She was born February 2, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Helen (Schmidt) Ryan.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Sonny Ryan, Raymond Michael Ryan; and sister, Dorothy Johnson.Survivors include son, Christian M. Ryan (Karen); daughter, Tracy Dotson (Todd); 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and sister, Joan Torkeo.