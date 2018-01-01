Beverly Rae Zimmerman, 85, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away December 30, 2017, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.

Beverly was born December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, CA. Her parents were Dr. Edward Charles Schondorf, and Anna (Twiford) Schondorf, they preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two step brothers, Joe Upshaw and George Upshaw.

Beverly graduated from Hart High School of California in 1949.

On February 17, 1952, she was married to Karl A. Zimmerman in California he survives of the home. To this union 3 children were born, Tom (Merion Estes) Zimmerman, of Los Angeles, CA, Kathleen (Shawn) Price, of Burlington Jct. MO, and Kris (Nikki) Zimmerman, of Boise ID.

Beverly worked many years for the Safeway grocery store co. She also worked in food service and at a local vegetable stand in California. After retiring in California, she and Karl moved to Burlington Junction, MO in 2004.

Other survivors include a sister in law Kristine Upshaw of Florida and an aunt and uncle Robert and wife Marcella Twiford, of Oxnard, CA, and 7 grandchildren Colby, Gunner, Nathan of Boise, Idaho, Natalie (Jamie), of south MO, Brittney (fiancée Jaston) of King City, MO, Jenna (friend Kelton) of Maryville MO, and Jayden of Burlington Junction, MO, 2 great grandchildren Scarlett, of King City, MO, and Ashton of south MO.

Beverly has been cremated under the care and direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to SSM Hospice of Maryville.

A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

