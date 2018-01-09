Brenda (Liechti) Lee Keller, 54, of Troy, Ks.

Brenda (Liechti) Lee Keller, 54, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at her home.

Scroll for more content...

Brenda was born on August 31, 1963 at Ft. Riley, Kansas to Charles and Kathryn (Despain) Liechti.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors: her life long partner, Ronald Keller

3 children, Joseph Keller (Tasha), Rebecca Keller (John Robinson) and Nathaniel Keller (Aimee) all of Troy.

Mother, Kathryn Liechti of Elwood, Kansas;

Sister, Ruth Cluck of Highland, Kansas;

Brothers, Charles Liechti, Jr. of Elwood, Kansas;

Mike Liechti of Troy;

Jerry Liechti of Elwood;

9 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 13, 2018 – 2:00 P.M.

Visitation: Friday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy where friends may call after 12 NOON Friday.

Burial: Courter Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.