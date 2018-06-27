Brenda (Marks) Montgomery Liechti

1960-2018

Scroll for more content...

Brenda (Marks) Montgomery Liechti, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018.

She was born June 8, 1960 in Kansas City, Kansas to Gary, Sr. and Helen (Corkins) Marks.

Brenda married Mark Liechti July 2, 2010. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed the outdoors, NASCAR, casinos, bonfires with friends and was a huge Kansas City Royals fan.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Additional survivors include children, Jeremy L. Montgomery, Amber D. Montgomery (Eric), Brett A. Liechti (Sarah), and Ashely M. Liechti (Irvin); grandchildren, Zoey, Kaydence, Austin, Julie, Madison and Ashley; mother, Helen Marks; brothers, Gary Marks, Jr. (Brenda) and Daniel V. Marks (Shelley); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.