Clear

Brenda (Marks) Montgomery Liechti, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Brenda (Marks) Montgomery Liechti
1960-2018

Scroll for more content...

Brenda (Marks) Montgomery Liechti, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018.
She was born June 8, 1960 in Kansas City, Kansas to Gary, Sr. and Helen (Corkins) Marks.
Brenda married Mark Liechti July 2, 2010. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed the outdoors, NASCAR, casinos, bonfires with friends and was a huge Kansas City Royals fan.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Additional survivors include children, Jeremy L. Montgomery, Amber D. Montgomery (Eric), Brett A. Liechti (Sarah), and Ashely M. Liechti (Irvin); grandchildren, Zoey, Kaydence, Austin, Julie, Madison and Ashley; mother, Helen Marks; brothers, Gary Marks, Jr. (Brenda) and Daniel V. Marks (Shelley); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events