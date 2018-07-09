Clear

Brenda S. Baines 61, of Atchison, Kansas

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, July 12, 2018 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Brenda S. Baines 61, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. She was born June 25, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1975, and was the Basketball homecoming queen, she worked at Mead Products, Peach Tree Door, Russel Stover Candies, and worked in Home Health care industry. She had a great quirky sense of humor, and a very strong Christian faith, she enjoyed her work with the Head Start program, long motorcycle rides, traveling, but most of all she loved her grandchildren, family and her dog Autumn. She was a member of the New Life Assembly of God, Atchison, KS. Brenda was preceded in death by step mother, Dorothy Maxine Nutt, father, George James Nutt, daughter, Erica Alsbury, and step son, Tanner Baines. Survivors include, husband, Jack Baines of Atchison, KS, mother, Vernis & Jim Roberts, St. Joseph, MO., daughter, Jessica Alsbury, son, Josh (Tiffany) Alsbury of St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Ashley (Rick) Bottorff, Kidder, MO, grandchildren, Jaybree and Ryder Alsbury, Lane, Dylan, Noah, and Rilee Bottorff, brother, James (Annie) Nutt, Jr., Weston, MO, sisters, Linda (Roger) Hanken and and Laura Nutt of St. Joseph, MO, and numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Celebration of life services: 10am Thursday, Pastor Kenneth Watkins officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the King Hill Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
