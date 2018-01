Scroll for more content...

Brent Allen Michael Murphy 21, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018. He was born January 24, 1996 in St. Joseph, MO, He attended Benton High School and was very active in their baseball program. He loved spending time with his daughter and his family, and enjoyed growing up playing Little League and High School baseball and played on several travel teams. Brent was preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Melba Murphy, paternal great grandparents, Bonnie and Richard Danner, maternal great grandfather, "Sonny" Scott, and maternal grandmother Linda "Grams" Spurr. Survivors include, parents, Tisha and Matt Gibson, father, Bronson Murphy of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Madalynn Rose Murphy, paternal grandparents, Steve & Beverly Murphy, St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandparents, Sandy & Donnie Duncan, maternal great grandmother, Joyce Scott of TX, maternal grandfather, Randy (Amy) Brown of TN, brother, Hunter (Brittney) Gibson, sisters, Hope Gibson, Brianna Murphy and Aizlynn Murphy all of St. Joseph, MO.Funeral services; 10:00 am, Friday, January 26, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Ricky Sands officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Madalynn Murphy Education Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.