Brett Sean Blake, 52, St. Joseph

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Brett S. Blake
1965-2018

St. Joseph, Missouri- Brett Sean Blake, 52, St. Joseph passed away on June 27, 2018.
Brett was born December 28, 1965 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Carl and Karen (Davis) Blake. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl.
Brett was a graduate of Clarinda High School, Clarinda IA. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology for Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, MO.
He served in the Army National Guard as a Mechanic in Red Oak, Iowa.
Brett worked at Riverbend Treatment Center as a Youth Specialist, St. Joseph, MO.
On December 28, 2001, Brett married Amy Beth Stevens in Branson, MO.
Brett enjoyed going to the US 36 Raceway, he loved classic cars especially Camaros. He enjoyed building Chevy engines from the ground up. He is a member of the Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors: wife, Amy; daughter, Brianna; son, Braden, all of the home; mother, Karen Short, Ackley, Iowa; 3 brothers, Carl Blake, Jr., Dean (Shari) Blake and Josh Blake; father-in-law, Richard Stevens; sister-in-law, Heather (Matt) Martin.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

