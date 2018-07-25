Clear

Brian “Scotty” Stepp, 28,

Saturday,July 28th 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Grace Evangelical Church 5103 SE State Hwy FF St. Joseph, MO 64507

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 9:32 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Brian “Scotty” Stepp
1990-2018

Brian “Scotty” Stepp, 28, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away July 22, 2018.
He enjoyed tattooing, mixed martial arts and was an MMA fighter. Scotty loved fishing, working out and loved his family and friends. He was a good Christian man and believed in his faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma Kimery, Elmer and Carma Haden; aunt, Janice Haden; and great-grandparents, Geraldine and Bill Shephard.
Survivors include his son, Chance Stepp; parents, Jack and Stacey Haden; sisters, Christy Hubbard (Dustin), Aaliyah “Niccole” Williams (Zack); best friends, Brandon Canterbury and Daniel Hayes; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Brian’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
