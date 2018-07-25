Brian “Scotty” Stepp

1990-2018

Brian “Scotty” Stepp, 28, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away July 22, 2018.

He enjoyed tattooing, mixed martial arts and was an MMA fighter. Scotty loved fishing, working out and loved his family and friends. He was a good Christian man and believed in his faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma Kimery, Elmer and Carma Haden; aunt, Janice Haden; and great-grandparents, Geraldine and Bill Shephard.

Survivors include his son, Chance Stepp; parents, Jack and Stacey Haden; sisters, Christy Hubbard (Dustin), Aaliyah “Niccole” Williams (Zack); best friends, Brandon Canterbury and Daniel Hayes; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Brian’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

