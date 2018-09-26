Buddy Lee Wible

1945-2018

Buddy Lee Wible, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Brenda. Survivors include sons, Damien Wible and Buddy Wible, Jr.; brother, Wayne Wolfenberger; sister, Trudy Guy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Buddy enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Buddy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now