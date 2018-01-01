Bula Rose Lett 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Bula Rose Lett 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at a local health care center. She was born June 16, 1931 in Des Moines, IA, daughter of the late Bula Pate-Collins and Harold Collins. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart and married Charles Lett on January 27, 1961. She was a homemaker, and worked at the Ferbert Nursery, and at the Rupp Funeral Home as Funeral Assistant. She was a consummate volunteer, for many local southside organizations as well as church organizations. She was a former President of the St Joseph, MO FireFighters Auxillary. She was a member of the St. James Altar Society, the Daughters of Isabella, a former member of St. Patricks Catholic church, and a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was once awarded the Diocesan Bishop's Service Award. She was also a cat lover. Rose was preceded in death by husband, Charles Lett, her parents, and daughter, Roselee Faust. Survivors include, daughter Patricia (Wayman) Spangler, St. Joseph, sons, Harold (Cindy) Lett, Smithville, MO, and Vincent (Christy) Lett, St. Joseph, MO, son in law, Russ Faust, Bozeman, MT, grandchildren:, Kate & Joshua Faust, Jared (Emily) Spangler, Garret (Natalie) McDowell, Charlie V, Lett, Ryan & Amy Lett, and great grandchildren, Kincaid & Piper, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Fr. Evan Harkins officiating, The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the M'Shoogies Animal Rescue. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com