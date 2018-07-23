Carol Green

1944-2018

Carol Green, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018.

She was born January 18, 1944 in Guilford, Missouri to Eugene and Mildred (Simmons) Smail.

Carol married Larry Green October 31, 1964. He preceded her in death December 14, 2002.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, loved children and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles Green; granddaughter, Kandyce Green; parents; brothers, Leslie and Lewis Smail.

Survivors include children, Larry Green, Nancy Younger (Dennis), Roger Green, Sandra Harrison, Robert Green, Jeff Green (Christina), Jennifer Chavez, Thomas Green; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Smail, Jerry Smail (Mary), John Smail (Barbara), Charles Smail (Linda); sisters, Sharon Reynolds (Ted), Shirley Kulak, and Peggy Smail; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. James Catholic Church Roof Replacement Project. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.