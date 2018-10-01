

CAROL HANSEN

Carol Hansen, 75, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the North Kansas City Hospital in Missouri. Carol was born September 17, 1943 in Leavenworth, KS to Francis Levi and Lorraine Alice (White) Boydston. She was raised in the Platte County area and graduated from Platte City High School. She married Larry Dean Hansen on September 28, 2002 in Platte City. She worked as an administrative assistant for the county commissioner before becoming the presiding Platte County Commissioner for one term. After that, she continued to serve her community by managing various thrift stores to benefit the northland area. Carol enjoyed crossword puzzles and bird watching. She especially liked cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carol is survived by: her husband; children Tamera (Ron) Mauton of Kansas City, MO, Kelli (Doug) Teel of Mexico, MO, Eric Tomb of Springfield, MO, Dawn (Leon) Wurzer of Toddville, IA, and Larry (Juliann) Hansen of KC, MO;

grandchildren Christopher, Derrek, Becky, Jill, Landri, Eastyn, Candice, Cristian, Josiah, and Faith; 6 great grandchildren; brother David Boydston; sister Patty Williams; nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by a graveside funeral service at the Hampton Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the National Fibromyalgia Association. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129.