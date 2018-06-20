Clear

Carol Sue Alloway,72, of Graham, MO

Visitation Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Funeral Service Thursday, Jun 21, 2018 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 10:21 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Carol Sue Alloway,72, of Graham, MO passed away June 19, 2018, in Maryville, MO. Carol was born November 23, 1945, to parents William Logan and Roberta (Medsker) Logan who have preceded her in death.
Carol was united in marriage to Bill Alloway on August 9, 1969 at the Graham Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Carol graduated high school in 1963 in Graham, MO. Carol obtained a beautician license in 1964 and was self-employed with Carol’s Beauty Shop in her home for over 50 years. Carol loved to cook tacos and tostadas for her friends and family. She was an avid reader. Carol was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include: Sister, Mary Anne Bare of Graham, MO; Brother, David (Sharon) Logan, Fillmore, MO; Sister, Billie Jean (Roger) Anderson, Graham, MO; Daughter, Dacia McGinness of Maryville, MO; Son, Kiley Alloway of Maitland, MO; Two grandchildren: Cole Alloway and Payton McGinness. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:00 with visitation one-hour prior.
Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, MO.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Hospice.

