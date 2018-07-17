Clear

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Carol Sue Yager 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at her home. She was born January 10, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Stella and William Yager. She attended Lafayette High School and a Homemaker and a member of the Strong Tower Baptist Church. Carol was preceded in death by former husband, Jerry Lee Dyer, her parents, sons, Michael Dyer, and Dennis Dyer, and a brother, William Yager. Survivors include, daughter Debra (Tony) Zuchowski, sons, Phillip (Connie) Dyer, and Douglas (Christi) Dyer, daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Bayer-Bullock, 12 grandchildren: Scott Allen, Lynetta Bayer, Amber Mahoney, William (Jen) Bayer Jr, Philip Lee, Tilene Prater, Kassey (Chris) Tharp, Taylor & Tyler Dyer, Krystle Wolfenbarger, Miranda Dyer, and Conner Dyer, and 22 great grandchildren, and her babies Sofia & Madison.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, July 20, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Wilson officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Carol Yager Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

