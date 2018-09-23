Carolyn Hayes, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away September 17, 2018 in St. Joseph.
Ms. Hayes has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Journey Baptist Church. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Journey Baptist Church.
Full obituary to follow.
www.ruppfuneral.com/obituary/carolyn-hayes
