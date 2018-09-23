Clear

Carolyn Hayes, 81, of St. Joseph

Visitation Journey Baptist Church Friday, September 21, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Service Journey Baptist Church Saturday, September 22, 2018 11:00 AM Email Details 5807 King Hill Ave. St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Carolyn Hayes, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away September 17, 2018 in St. Joseph.
Ms. Hayes has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Journey Baptist Church. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Journey Baptist Church.

Full obituary to follow.

www.ruppfuneral.com/obituary/carolyn-hayes

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events