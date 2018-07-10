Carroll Marvin Johnson

1926-2018

Carroll Marvin Johnson, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.

He was born January 14, 1926 in Taylor County, Iowa to Leslie and Esther (Lundquist) Johnson.

Marvin married Marvis Lorene Bast July 3, 1948. She preceded him in death April 27, 2011.

He was a proud Army WWII Veteran, member of the American Legion Post 359 and Wyatt Park Christian Church. Marvin worked for Freeway Chevrolet for several years.

Marvin enjoyed traveling to Saint Louis to attend baseball games, farming, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He also loved his German Shepards.

Marvin was also preceded in death by his children, Vicki Beaman, Charlene Drydale, Rick Johnson and Keith Norman Johnson; parents; brothers, Dean, Wayne and Ray Johnson; sister, Bernice Johnston.

Survivors include children, Ronald Johnson (Shirley), Kenneth Johnson (Nancy), Debbie Cooper (David), Patricia Dike (Charles), Christina Gigliotti (Mike), Kevin Johnson (Debbie) and Todd Johnson; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Johnson (Connie); sister, Betsy Williams (Virgil), numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.