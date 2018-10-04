Clear

Catherine Jane Cline 81, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday October 1, 2018 in Saint Joseph. She was born December 24, 1936 in Somerdale, New Jersey daughter of Margaret & Earl Smith.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Colin Cline. She is survived by children, Cassie Tinker, Laurie Sterling, Lawrence Leech, and Christine Sannipoli, sister, Margaret Knoerzer, and aunt, Irene Surran. She will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home

