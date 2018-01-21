Cathy Sue (Steed) Boyle, 55, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Cathy Sue (Steed) Boyle, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at her home.She was born October 18, 1962 in Abilene, KS to Robert and Marlene (McDonald) Steed.Cathy married Lawrence Boyle in 1995; he preceded her in death in November 2008.She enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with family playing cards.She was also preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Gary and Joe McDonald.Survivors include sons, Dylon Steed, Robert Steed; sister, Robin Timmons (Charles); several nieces, nephews and cousins.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, please visit Cathy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.