Charlene Marie Grimm 73, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born January 6, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alice and Stanley Kizior. She graduated from Benton High School, was a Homemaker. She enjoyed collecting angels, and Christmas memorabilia, where you would find her home decorated almost year round. Charlene and her husband Curtis where also very well known as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus attending many local events for over 25 years. She was a member of APWU American Postal Workers Union Auxiliary, and PTA as past president and the New Life Cathedral Church. Charlene was preceded in death by husband, Curtis Grimm, father, Stanley Francis Kizior Sr., mother, Alice Marie Bunton, sister, Mary Alice Schreiber. Survivors include, sons, Rob (Tracy) Grimm, and David (Alyse) Grimm both of Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Chris Grimm, Allie Grimm, Bailey Cordonnier, and Kayla Cordonnier, and her brother, Stanley "J.R." Kizior Jr. of Saint Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, October 1, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Robert Flach officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.